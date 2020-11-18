KUEHMEIER - Joseph Karl
Born August 19, 1935, in Buffalo, New York to German immigrants Joseph Kuehmeier and Mary Duschl and died November 13, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida at the age of 85. He graduated from Seneca Vocational High School and attended a 2 year Junior College. ln 1952 he joined the United States Navy and flew as an air crewman in TBMS. He attended flight training in 1955 at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. Upon completing that training, he was married to Patricia Shirley Danahy. Their first duty station was VQ-2 in Morocco, Africa. He next served in VS-39, VS-22, VS-30. He went on to command VS-32, VS-30 and Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. He also served aboard the Aircraft Carriers Essex, Wasp and Randolf. He retired from the Navy and was employed at Burnside-Ott and UNC. He enjoyed being the head of the Kuehmeier Family and overseeing large social gatherings at the "farm." He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Rev. Carl L. Kuehmeier. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat; sister, Carol (Dave); four sons, Joe (Terry), Greg (Diann), Eric (Sarah), and Tom (Michelle); eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation was held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 5-7 PM. A Christian Burial Mass was held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. Graveside burial will take place at a later time. FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. Share condolences at www.fcfhs.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.