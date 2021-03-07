KEMPF - Joseph
Joe was the son of Edwin M. Kempf and Louise M. Kempf. He was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. From 1963 on he lived in New Mexico and Arizona with a short ten years in Florida. Joe was proud to have served in the US Army, in the 11th Airborne Division in Augsburg, Germany. Honorably Discharged in 1958. Joe was a Master Optician and was the owner, manager of Wilmot Optical, Tucson, AZ for 25 years. In Retirement, he really enjoyed traveling. Joe and Pat visited Europe, South America, Mexico and Canada many times as well as most of the US states. He belonged to the Rotary in Tucson, AZ. He also loved square dancing which we did for many, many years. Living in Green Valley, AZ, he was active in the Green Valley Flyers RC Club, spent many hours building his planes, then out at the field flying them and visiting with the other members. It was a fun and interesting time of his life. He also spent many long hours on his computer researching relatives on Ancestry.com
. His data base was huge, and he was so proud of all he learned about the past. Joe and Pat married in Buffalo, New York, on April 23, 1960. Joe passed on February 15, 2021 at his Green Valley AZ, home after a short time in hospice. Joe was preceded in passing by son, Raymond E. Kempf; and grandson, Allen J. Kempf; brother, Francis J. Kempf; sisters-in-law, Duane Kempf, Winona Kempf and sister Genevieve Maze; and brother-in law, Robert Stones. Joe is survived by Patricia Perusich Kempf, his wife of 60 years; son, Robert M. Kempf; granddaughters, Kayla L. Kempf, Rebecca M. Kempf; and grandson, Cody R. Kempf; and step-grandsons, Levi Lukas, David Coker; step-granddaughters, Abigail Baldwin, Hannah Baldwin and Rachael Baldwin; brothers, Edwin (Shirley)Kempf, Michael Kempf and Thomas (Sue) Kempf; daughter-in-law, Liberty Lukas-Kempf; brothers-in-law Robert Maze and John (Connie) Perusich; sisters, Rosemary (Arthur) Kingsley and Teresa (Joseph) Walsh; and sister-in law Barbara Stones; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. At Joe's request there will be no Memorial Service. Burial will be in the family plot at East Lawn, Tucson, AZ at a future date. Prayers are always welcomed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.