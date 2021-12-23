Menu
Joseph R. KOSZUTA
FUNERAL HOME
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
32 John Street
Akron, NY
KOSZUTA - Joseph R.
Of Akron, NY, passed away December 20, 2021. Predeceased by parents, Leonard Koszuta and Helen Hejna Koszuta; sister, Judy Frys, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen Ritter and John Ritter Sr.; survived by wife, Sharon Ritter Koszuta of Akron; daughter, Annette (Jason) Sweet of Lancaster; son, Brian (Lori) Koszuta of Lancaster; mother-in-law, Carol Ritter; siblings, Marilyn (Tony) Procaccini of Cheektowaga, Donald (Kathleen) Koszuta of Florida and Thomas (Lynn) Koszuta of Cheektowaga; also survived by four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins. Visitation Tuesday (December 28th), from 4-7 PM, at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY. Sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Akron
We cannot express our sorrow for you, Sharon, Annette, Brian and families. Joe was such a good, soft-spoken man who we loved dearly and will miss every day.
Marilyn & Tony Procaccini
Family
December 23, 2021
