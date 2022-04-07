KRAUSE - Joseph L.
Entered into rest on April 5, 2022 at age 78. Beloved husband of 51 years to Sharon (nee Maess) Krause; loving son of the late John and Julia Krause; dear brother of John "Jack" (late Marie) Krause, the late Marie (late Arthur) Graber and the late Bernice Krause; cherished nephew of the late John Heft; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday (April 9, 2022), from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
WNY Chapter, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Williamsville, NY 14221. Joe was a veteran of the US Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.