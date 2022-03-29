KUZMA - Joseph
March 21, 2022. Born in Buffalo, NY, July 13, 1946, to Henry and Helen (Wachowiak) Kuzma. He is survived by his wife, Rita (Kowalczyk) Kuzma and his son, Joseph Jonathan. Nieces and nephews also survive. Joseph is predeceased by his father, mother, brother: Henry, sister: Theresa, and daughter Jennifer. Calling, March 31, 4-6 PM, at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Ave., Bergen. Funeral Mass Friday, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid's Church, 18 Gibson Street, Bergen. Interment Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times, 1332 Pittsford Mendon Rd., Mendon, NY 14506 or Byron Rescue Squad, PO Box 210, Byron, NY 14422. To leave a online condolence, share a story or light a candle, visit at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.