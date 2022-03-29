Menu
Joseph KUZMA
FUNERAL HOME
H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home
51 S Lake Ave.
Bergen, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home (Bergen Location)
KUZMA - Joseph
March 21, 2022. Born in Buffalo, NY, July 13, 1946, to Henry and Helen (Wachowiak) Kuzma. He is survived by his wife, Rita (Kowalczyk) Kuzma and his son, Joseph Jonathan. Nieces and nephews also survive. Joseph is predeceased by his father, mother, brother: Henry, sister: Theresa, and daughter Jennifer. Calling, March 31, 4-6 PM, at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Ave., Bergen. Funeral Mass Friday, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid's Church, 18 Gibson Street, Bergen. Interment Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times, 1332 Pittsford Mendon Rd., Mendon, NY 14506 or Byron Rescue Squad, PO Box 210, Byron, NY 14422. To leave a online condolence, share a story or light a candle, visit at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home (Bergen Location)
51 South Lake Street, Bergen, NY
Apr
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Brigid Church
18 Gibson Street, Bergen, NY
Rita and Joey, we are so very sorry on the passing of Joe. Our thoughts are with you with love.
Carol Fogarassy, Laura Beth Walter, Linda Penepent
March 27, 2022
