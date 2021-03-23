Menu
Joseph F. LICATA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LICATA - Joseph F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Beverly A Licata (nee Infausto); devoted father of Michael (Colleen) and Jon Licata; adored grandfather of Michael J. and Chiara M. Licata; loving son of the late Russell and Josephine Licata; dear brother of Florence and the late Frank Licata. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 AM at Saint Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph Licata's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.org.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Saint Christopher RC Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers to Bev, Mike and Jon. A lot of great memories of Joe we will cherish forever. What a super great guy. He is at peace now. Bless his soul.
Bob and Dina Gerardi
March 29, 2021
We remember the fun we shared planning the 40th reunion of the Classs of 1960,Grover Cleveland H.S. We extend our sympathy to the family. Marguerite and Stanley Collesano
marguerite collesano
March 25, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Joe. We want to offer our condolences and prayers to the Licata family. Michael always had good things to say about his father and family. If anyone in heaven needs help with an HVAC question they will have someone who knows how to help. :)
Greg & Carol Werchowski
March 25, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Joe. It was always a pleasure to serve him at the Towne
Bonnie Rogers
March 24, 2021
Praying for you. Beverly and your family
Your cousin Rita
March 24, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to the Licata Family. We appreciate your loyalty to our agency, knowing Joe and serving you for many years. Joe always made us laugh each time we spoke. It was our pleasure indeed and he will be missed. God Bless you and your family. Sincerely, The Parlato Family
Joe Parlato - Allstate
March 24, 2021
Rest easy Joe .
Damien Abbate
March 24, 2021
Beverly my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
FRANKLICATA
March 23, 2021
We will always remember Joes wonderful smile and humor. So sorry about Joe but he his at peace . God bless you Bev and your Family Sincerely Mary Ann And Frank Killian
Mary Ann Killian and Frank Killian
March 23, 2021
I met Joe early 1980's on the East Side, he was a true Gentleman. He was a friend and I will miss him.
Glenn E Belton Sr
March 23, 2021
Dear Beverly and family, I am so sorry to hear about Joe´s passing. My most heartfelt condolences at this very sad time. He was such a tease but always in a humorous way. I knew him as a child when he was a teacher and had the occasional pleasure of staying in touch with you and him through my Auntie Dee. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Joe. Hugs to Bev and family
Linda Jamieson
March 23, 2021
Dear Beverly and family, We were sorry to hear about Joe´s passing. May his memory be eternal!!! We hope you find strength in all the best times you all had together! He had a great infectious smile!!! Rest In Peace, Joe! Richard and Vicki Atti
Richard and Vicki Atti
March 23, 2021
Praying for you and your family
Eleanor Gaiser
March 23, 2021
Dear Bev, we were so sorry to learn of Joe's passing. We will fondly remember him. We are sorry we won't be able to attend the services as we are out of town.
Dido and Lou Mazzitelli
March 23, 2021
Dear Joe..... he was one of a kind. So sweet, jovial, always caring about others! All the years have flown by and though our relationship started professionally, I always considered Joe more.... a real friend. Miss his smiling face. Peace eternally my friend, Peace.
Betty Tryjankowski
March 23, 2021
Picture Grover Cleveland HS 1960
David Conti
March 23, 2021
