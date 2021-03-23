LICATA - Joseph F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Beverly A Licata (nee Infausto); devoted father of Michael (Colleen) and Jon Licata; adored grandfather of Michael J. and Chiara M. Licata; loving son of the late Russell and Josephine Licata; dear brother of Florence and the late Frank Licata. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 AM at Saint Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph Licata's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.