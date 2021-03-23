Dear Beverly and family, I am so sorry to hear about Joe´s passing. My most heartfelt condolences at this very sad time. He was such a tease but always in a humorous way. I knew him as a child when he was a teacher and had the occasional pleasure of staying in touch with you and him through my Auntie Dee. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Joe. Hugs to Bev and family

Linda Jamieson March 23, 2021