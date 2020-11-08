LiPUMA - Joseph
November 2, 2020. Dear father of Shannon (Jeff) Main; brother of Maria (William) Alexander, Alice (late Frank) Kromer, Vince, Carl (Mikki), Anthony and the late Frank LiPuma and Josephine Beecher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY Monday, at 11:30 AM. No prior visitation. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.