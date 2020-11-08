Menu
Joseph LiPUMA
LiPUMA - Joseph
November 2, 2020. Dear father of Shannon (Jeff) Main; brother of Maria (William) Alexander, Alice (late Frank) Kromer, Vince, Carl (Mikki), Anthony and the late Frank LiPuma and Josephine Beecher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY Monday, at 11:30 AM. No prior visitation. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
