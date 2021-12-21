Menu
Joseph A. LoTEMPIO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
LoTEMPIO - Joseph A.
December 20, 2021; age 90. Beloved husband of Hon. Rosemarie LoTempio (nee Dougherty); dear father of Linda E. (Thomas "Scotty") Scott; Mary F. (Paul) Hojnacki; JoMarie Giardina and the late Eugene "Butch" (Jay) and Robert W. (Lynda) LoTempio; dear son of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Mary (nee Jacobik) LoTempio; dear grandfather of Joseph (Angela), Anthony (Christine), Mario (Jennifer), Rosemarie (Joseph), Robert (Stephanie), Angelo, Heidi (Kyle), Matthew, Rachel, Natalie, Lauren (Alex), Samantha, Nicole and Alexis; dear great-grandfather of 11 great- grandchildren; dear brother of Anthony (late Concetta), Vincent, Jr. (late Jacqueline) and Daniel (GerriAnn) LoTempio; also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present Tuesday (December 21, 2021) from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM in St. Rose of Lima RC Church. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Center. Mr. LoTempio was a retired Engineer for Conrail, former owner of LoTempio's Restaurant in Buffalo, and served in the US Army. Share online condolences at Mr. LoTempio's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lotempio family......I am so sorry to hear of your recent loss of Joseph. This is a very hard time of the year to lose a loved one and with every thing going on with this pandemic. On behalf of Peter Scaccia who just passed not to long ago and myself please try to have a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year!! I know Rose was one of his favorite people. He spoke of her many times. He is not around to wish you a happy holiday, so I will!! Living in Clarence now. Lived in the city from 1976 to 2004. You will find me at Clarence Senior Center and at Brothers of Mercy Senior Apartments #208. 716 580 0794.......Later.....
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
December 21, 2021
Love , Diana and Family
December 21, 2021
My prayers and condolences to All the family and friends of Joe my parents Seri and Janet were best friends with Joe and Rose and traveled many times together and hung out together all the time! Joe was a great man and will be missed may he Rest In Peace say hi to my parents for me Joe!
Tony Chimera
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry we can´t be there to celebrate the life of our wonderful friend. Joe was one in a million. We will miss everything about him, especially his wonderful smile. We love you Joe and you will always be in our hearts. See you on the golf course in Heaven!
Pete & Peg Riedy
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
MaryAnne(Jacobik) Smith & Jackie Jacobik-Scott
Family
December 21, 2021
