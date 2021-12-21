LoTEMPIO - Joseph A.
December 20, 2021; age 90. Beloved husband of Hon. Rosemarie LoTempio (nee Dougherty); dear father of Linda E. (Thomas "Scotty") Scott; Mary F. (Paul) Hojnacki; JoMarie Giardina and the late Eugene "Butch" (Jay) and Robert W. (Lynda) LoTempio; dear son of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Mary (nee Jacobik) LoTempio; dear grandfather of Joseph (Angela), Anthony (Christine), Mario (Jennifer), Rosemarie (Joseph), Robert (Stephanie), Angelo, Heidi (Kyle), Matthew, Rachel, Natalie, Lauren (Alex), Samantha, Nicole and Alexis; dear great-grandfather of 11 great- grandchildren; dear brother of Anthony (late Concetta), Vincent, Jr. (late Jacqueline) and Daniel (GerriAnn) LoTempio; also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present Tuesday (December 21, 2021) from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM in St. Rose of Lima RC Church. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Center. Mr. LoTempio was a retired Engineer for Conrail, former owner of LoTempio's Restaurant in Buffalo, and served in the US Army. Share online condolences at Mr. LoTempio's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.