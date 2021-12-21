Dear Lotempio family......I am so sorry to hear of your recent loss of Joseph. This is a very hard time of the year to lose a loved one and with every thing going on with this pandemic. On behalf of Peter Scaccia who just passed not to long ago and myself please try to have a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year!! I know Rose was one of his favorite people. He spoke of her many times. He is not around to wish you a happy holiday, so I will!! Living in Clarence now. Lived in the city from 1976 to 2004. You will find me at Clarence Senior Center and at Brothers of Mercy Senior Apartments #208. 716 580 0794.......Later.....

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III Friend December 21, 2021