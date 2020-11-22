BECK - Joseph M.

Age 78, November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 33 years to Karen Beck (nee Biggie); dearest brother of Peggy (Rick) Everts, late Mary Beck and the late Bill Ertel; dear step-father to Timothy and Colleen Frys; also survived by nieces Alice Everts and Amanda (Duane) Bennett. Joe enjoyed playing drums and was a member of many local bands throughout the years. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family and friends are welcome to attend.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.