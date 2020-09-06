HANLEY - Joseph M. "Mike"
Of Hamburg, NY, September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce M. (nee Manzella) Hanley; dearest father of Colleen (Donald) McArdle, Michael Hanley and Shannon Hanley; loving grandfather of Brendon (Samantha) Ring, Erinne (Kenan) Dzemidzic, Evan Hanley and Nicholas (Miranda) Ring; great-grandfather of Miller, Dawsyn, Rasmus and Reagan. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. (Please assemble at Church). Mike was a member of the D.A.V.
, an Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, and retired from Bethlehem Steel Co. Face coverings will be required and crowd size will be monitored to comply with health regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.