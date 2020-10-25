KIRBY - Joseph M.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy A. (nee Mahoney); dearest father of Kelly (Dennis) Osinski and Jason (Karen) Kirby; dearest Poppie of Samantha (Taylor) Eslick, James (Kelsey Reed) and Kennedy Kirby, Dennis "DJ", Nash and Teddie Jo Osinski; great-grandfather of Henry Joseph Eslick; brother of Patricia (late Martin Pardee) Kirby and the late James P. Kirby, Jr.; son-in-law of Doris M. Mahoney; brother-in-law of Marsha (Daniel) Jajkowski, James (Christine) Mahoney and the late Daniel (Cyndi) and Timothy (Carlene) Mahoney; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday morning, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Joe was a retiree of the Buffalo Federal Reserve Bank. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.