LAWLER - Joseph M.
Of Tonawanda Twp., September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Karen Burlack Lawler; dear father of Shannon Lawler; brother of Deborah Lawler, Mary Lawler, Laurie Lawler, Carol (late Steve) Hardick, Margaret Pagels, Timothy (Gloria Yepes) Lawler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to Mass of Christian burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Avenue and Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Monday at 10 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Memorials to American Heart Association
of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Dr., Suite 300, Williamsville 14221, are preferred.