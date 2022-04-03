MACHOWSKI - Joseph J.

March 31, 2022 age 64 of Depew, NY. Beloved stepfather of Chelsie (Glenn) Bird; dear step-grandfather of Evander Bird; loving devoted friend of Karen Suttell. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 10th from 1-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mr. Machowski was employed at Seneca Niagara Casino. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Joseph's name to Make A Wish Foundation, 100 Sylvan Pkwy, Buffalo 14228.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.