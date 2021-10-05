MICHAELS - Joseph P.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 1, 2021. Loving son of the late Paul A. and Mary Jane (Lafferty) Michaels; brother of Thomas P. Michaels, Maureen M. (Hank) Williams and the late Kathleen M. Gronborg; uncle of Connor McLaine. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.