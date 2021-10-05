Menu
Joseph P. MICHAELS
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
MICHAELS - Joseph P.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 1, 2021. Loving son of the late Paul A. and Mary Jane (Lafferty) Michaels; brother of Thomas P. Michaels, Maureen M. (Hank) Williams and the late Kathleen M. Gronborg; uncle of Connor McLaine. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site)
65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear in Joe´s passing. Remembering all our childhood memories. Rest In Peace my friend.
Colleen Generoso
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joe. He was affectionately known to us and our kids as "Ponytail Joe". He was a sweet caring guy who always had a smile and a kind word. RIP Joe John & Kim Krempa & family
Krempa family
Friend
October 5, 2021
Oh no! Joe you will be missed. Always a kind word, always the sweetest man. RIP Buffalo Joe
Jodi wallace
October 5, 2021
Maureen, I am so sorry to hear about Joe. We had some good times together and I will always remember him (and your dad) for all the nicknames they had for me. My kids called him Taco Joe. He will be missed.
Sheila Keane
October 5, 2021
