Joseph MIRABELLI
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 11 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MIRABELLI - Joseph
Of Tonawanda, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Linda (Hauth) Mirabelli. Dear father of Laurie, Jennifer and Joseph (Desiree) Mirabelli. Loving grandfather of Isabella and Alexandra. Brother of Mary (Andrew) Hillery, AnnaLee (late Gary) Wilkinson, Anthony (Kelly) Mirabelli. Brother-in-law of Carol (Alex) Barker, late Charmaine (late Gary) Wiesner and the late Wes Nichols. Uncle of Andrew (Rebecca) Hillery, Michael (Carrie) Hillery, Erin Hillery, Tony Mirabelli, Vinnie Mirabelli, Rebecca (Rob) Erfurt, Melissa (Dan) Bedner, Suzanne Nichols and the late Danny Nichols. Also survived by 12 great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, April 11th 3-7 at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 6:30 PM. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Apr
11
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
