MIRABELLI - Joseph
Of Tonawanda, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Linda (Hauth) Mirabelli. Dear father of Laurie, Jennifer and Joseph (Desiree) Mirabelli. Loving grandfather of Isabella and Alexandra. Brother of Mary (Andrew) Hillery, AnnaLee (late Gary) Wilkinson, Anthony (Kelly) Mirabelli. Brother-in-law of Carol (Alex) Barker, late Charmaine (late Gary) Wiesner and the late Wes Nichols. Uncle of Andrew (Rebecca) Hillery, Michael (Carrie) Hillery, Erin Hillery, Tony Mirabelli, Vinnie Mirabelli, Rebecca (Rob) Erfurt, Melissa (Dan) Bedner, Suzanne Nichols and the late Danny Nichols. Also survived by 12 great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, April 11th 3-7 at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 6:30 PM. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.