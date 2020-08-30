MOSLOW - Joseph "Miles"
August 27, 2020, at age 70, beloved husband of Claudia Nealand-Moslow; dear father of Eric Moslow, Jeremy (Stephanie) Moslow and Amanda (Chris Cody) Moslow; loving grandfather of Jordyn; son of the late Joseph and Ann (nee Grandits) Moslow; dear brother of JoAnn (Roger) Roedel, Glorianne (Leonard) Piatek, Katie Moslow, Jane Moslow, Mary (Daniel) Stanton, Mark (Cindy) Moslow and the late Denis Moslow; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins), where a Family Service will follow at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miles' memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miles' memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.