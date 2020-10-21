Menu
Joseph P. HOFFMAN
HOFFMAN - Joseph P.
February 28, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Loving son of the late Robert and Ann (nee Smith) Hoffman; dear brother of Robert (Sandy), Donna (Sam) Peraino, Pat (John) Sesonske and the late William Hoffman; stepfather of Kristy Cramer and proud Papa of Brendon Cramer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A virtual Memorial Service in Joe's honor will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 9 AM. For information on how to attend, please contact NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-4371.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
