PAGANO - Joseph Sr.
February 18, 2021 of Depew, at age 77. Beloved husband of 53 years to Peggy Pagano; devoted father of Kimberly (John) Wemple, Kelly (Steven) Hoffert, Tracy Seamans and Joseph (Jennifer) Pagano, Jr.; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren; dear brother of Gary (late Irene) Galbo, the late David Galbo and Phyllis Riccardi; cherished friend of George and Dori Cannon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joe served in the Air Force during Vietnam and retired from General Motors in 2001. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.