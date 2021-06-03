Menu
Joseph Robert PARDO Sr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lockport High School
FUNERAL HOME
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
PARDO - Joseph Robert Sr.
Age 80, of Lockport, NY, passed away on May 30, 2021. Born on September 2, 1940 in Lockport, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rosemary (nee Crafts) Pardo. On January 26, 1974, he married Carleen G. Kaltenbacher. In the late 1980's, Joe retired from IBM, as a Senior Service Technician, earning many awards, recommendations and citations for his exemplary service. In addition to his wife Carleen, Joe is survived by a son, Edward (Mary) Pardo and was predeceased by a son, Joseph Robert Pardo, Jr. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel and Bridget Pardo; a brother, Gary (late Sally) Pardo and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and son, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary B. Pardo.The family will be present on Saturday, June 5th, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), where Joe's Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon, with his cousin, Robert Goodlander, officiating. Friends invited. Live stream available online at www.facebook.com/goodlandercares Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery, Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, an animal rescue charity of one's choice or to Mercy Flight. Professional arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME -- Live stream available online at www.facebook.com/goodlandercares
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
Dear Ed & Mrs Pardo - My sincerest condolences on Joe's passing. He was a good neighbor to Aunt Marion, an enthusiastic skater with a reliable smile to share, a great friend to his dogs, and just good people. Wishing you & all of his loved ones comfort and love.
Susan Blackley
Friend
June 11, 2021
