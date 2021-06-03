PARDO - Joseph Robert Sr.
Age 80, of Lockport, NY, passed away on May 30, 2021. Born on September 2, 1940 in Lockport, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rosemary (nee Crafts) Pardo. On January 26, 1974, he married Carleen G. Kaltenbacher. In the late 1980's, Joe retired from IBM, as a Senior Service Technician, earning many awards, recommendations and citations for his exemplary service. In addition to his wife Carleen, Joe is survived by a son, Edward (Mary) Pardo and was predeceased by a son, Joseph Robert Pardo, Jr. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel and Bridget Pardo; a brother, Gary (late Sally) Pardo and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and son, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary B. Pardo.The family will be present on Saturday, June 5th, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), where Joe's Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon, with his cousin, Robert Goodlander, officiating. Friends invited. Live stream available online at www.facebook.com/goodlandercares
Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery, Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, an animal rescue charity of one's choice
or to Mercy Flight. Professional arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.