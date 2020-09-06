Menu
Joseph PATTI
Patti - Joseph
Age 83, September 2, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Arlene
(nee Armbruster); devoted father of Joseph (Andrea), Daniel, Robert, Daryl (Jennifer), and Kimberly (Scott) Myers; also cherished by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Frank and James. Joseph was a local baseball pitcher who was invited and went to the NY Yankees training camp with Whitey Ford. He was offered and signed a contract, but was too young to play. He was told he had to finish high school first. After graduating from high school, he chose to stay in East Aurora and raise a family. He remained the Yankees #1 fan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. All other services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
