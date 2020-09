Patti - JosephAge 83, September 2, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Arlene(nee Armbruster); devoted father of Joseph (Andrea), Daniel, Robert, Daryl (Jennifer), and Kimberly (Scott) Myers; also cherished by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Frank and James. Joseph was a local baseball pitcher who was invited and went to the NY Yankees training camp with Whitey Ford. He was offered and signed a contract, but was too young to play. He was told he had to finish high school first. After graduating from high school, he chose to stay in East Aurora and raise a family. He remained the Yankees #1 fan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. All other services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com