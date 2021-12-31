PHILLIPS - Joseph F., Sr.
Of Kenmore, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Kane) Phillips; dear father of Joseph, Jr. (Michele Johnson), Timothy (Caryn), William (Jennifer) Phillips, Mary (John) Patt, Melinda Taylor and Karen (Trevor) Proy; loving grandfather of Brendan, Marina, Nicholas, Stephen, Jessica, Jamison, Jacquelyn, Parker, Henry, Molly, Joseph, Jayson, Corey, T.J., Katelyn, Jackson, Megan, Ryan and the late Jeffrey, great-grandfather of Aria, Lincoln, Layna and Dominic. Brother of Sheila (late Robert) Bluff, Michael (Cheryl) Phillips, Patrick (Marsha) Phillips, Martha (John) Quinlan, Kathleen Mursten, Daniel (Lisa) Phillips and the late Thomas (Kathleen) Phillips; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Tuesday, at 10 AM. Meet at Church. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.