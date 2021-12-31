Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph F. PHILLIPS Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
PHILLIPS - Joseph F., Sr.
Of Kenmore, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Kane) Phillips; dear father of Joseph, Jr. (Michele Johnson), Timothy (Caryn), William (Jennifer) Phillips, Mary (John) Patt, Melinda Taylor and Karen (Trevor) Proy; loving grandfather of Brendan, Marina, Nicholas, Stephen, Jessica, Jamison, Jacquelyn, Parker, Henry, Molly, Joseph, Jayson, Corey, T.J., Katelyn, Jackson, Megan, Ryan and the late Jeffrey, great-grandfather of Aria, Lincoln, Layna and Dominic. Brother of Sheila (late Robert) Bluff, Michael (Cheryl) Phillips, Patrick (Marsha) Phillips, Martha (John) Quinlan, Kathleen Mursten, Daniel (Lisa) Phillips and the late Thomas (Kathleen) Phillips; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Tuesday, at 10 AM. Meet at Church. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your father. I worked with Joe at the beginning of my career and will never forget his kindness. He was good man. Losing a parent is tough at any age. May friendship, sympathy and heartfelt condolences bring you comfort.
Debbie Steiger
Work
January 4, 2022
To the entire Phillips family, Sorry for the loss of your father, uncle, and grandfather. A loss of a loved one is always difficult and times like this family and friends really help, you have a great family and a lot of friends. Stay close and remember the special days that made you smile.
Mike Berns and Kathy Geissler
January 3, 2022
Gordon and Nancy Rossi
January 2, 2022
Ginny Knopf
January 2, 2022
I am saddened to learn of Joe´s passing. He was an important and positive influence on my life. A business mentor and friend. A man amongst men. Over the years, I have thought of him often, the business experiences he shared with me, and the many, many joyous times. I will always remember him, and trust his family will take comfort in knowing he was a great man, genuine person and wonderful human being.
Steve Pabst
Work
January 2, 2022
Kathy Spicciati
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results