MARYNOWSKI - Joseph Potter

Of Lockport, NY, entered into rest November 6, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Covid-19. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Lola" (Mendes) Marynowski; loving father of Helene Dymock, Kathleen (Mitchell) Mayer, Brian Marynowski, and the late Christopher; cherished "JAJA" to Steff, Ricky, Faith, Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Johnathan, and Jacob; great- grandfather to Jackson; loving brother of John (late Trudy), Michael (Anne), and Barbara (late Gene); survived by his 104 year old mother Helene, along with many nieces and nephews; cherished friend of Sally; dear friend of KyKy. At Joseph's request, his body was donated to the UB School of Medicine, Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a Memorial Service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, at a later date. A special Thank You from the family to the entire ICU staff at MSH for their incredible care of our JAJA. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, hunting, and quiet wisdom.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.