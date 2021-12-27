Nina, Joe was a quiet person like his father my Uncle Joey, he was always such a nice person and as kids we had great gatherings with all our cousins at picnics, each others homes, weddings, at my parents lake rental. He is now with his Mom, Aunt Martha and his Dad Joey. Wonderful son, brother, cousin, friend. Rest in Peace you are among all the people who loved you and now have you back with them. Nina and family he was one in a million. He's is certainly up in Heaven!

Katherine (Sissy) Fitzpatrick Keany and John Keany Family December 28, 2021