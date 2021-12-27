PRENDERGAST - Joseph
December 24, 2021. Husband of Nina (Seamon) Prendergast. Father of Dr. Laura (Dr. Mark Ragucci) Prendergast and Rebecca (Peter) Padilla. Brother of Katherine (late Edward) Hammersmith, Kevin (Angie), Anthony (Denise) and Eugene Prendergast. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Mother of Good Council Church, Blasdell. Joe has been retired from the Buffalo Police Department for 25 years, and was a Navy Veteran on the USS Boxer. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
