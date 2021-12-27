Menu
Joseph PRENDERGAST
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
PRENDERGAST - Joseph
December 24, 2021. Husband of Nina (Seamon) Prendergast. Father of Dr. Laura (Dr. Mark Ragucci) Prendergast and Rebecca (Peter) Padilla. Brother of Katherine (late Edward) Hammersmith, Kevin (Angie), Anthony (Denise) and Eugene Prendergast. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Mother of Good Council Church, Blasdell. Joe has been retired from the Buffalo Police Department for 25 years, and was a Navy Veteran on the USS Boxer. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Council Church
Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fond memories of Joe from our days growing up on Sheffield Ave
Dave Slusarz
December 31, 2021
a super cop and a great guy.
joe hennigan
December 29, 2021
Joe will be missed by all his friends. Good memories of him from Holy Family, class of `62 and years beyond. R.I.P. my friend.
Roger Rainville
December 28, 2021
He was our landlord in Kaisertown. He had just retired from BPD and I was starting in dispatch so i always enjoyed talking to him. Such a nice man! I know he will be missed.
Karla Gorman (aka Rainville)
Other
December 28, 2021
Nina...Please accept my sincerest apologies for your loss to you and your family. Joe was good friend, and I have many memories of our times together. RIP "Bear"
Joe Monile
December 28, 2021
Nina and your entire family please accept my deepest sympathy on the passing of Joe . Joe was not only a South Bflo friend but also a High School classmate of mine at Fr Baker HS. It would be very hard to find a nicer, kinder,funny, caring man than Joe. I still remember and always will that great laugh of his. I will keep Joe you and your family in my prayers. Rest In Peace my good friend.
Duffy OConnor
December 28, 2021
Nina, Joe was a quiet person like his father my Uncle Joey, he was always such a nice person and as kids we had great gatherings with all our cousins at picnics, each others homes, weddings, at my parents lake rental. He is now with his Mom, Aunt Martha and his Dad Joey. Wonderful son, brother, cousin, friend. Rest in Peace you are among all the people who loved you and now have you back with them. Nina and family he was one in a million. He's is certainly up in Heaven!
Katherine (Sissy) Fitzpatrick Keany and John Keany
Family
December 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Pendergast family. RIP Joe.. Pat and Marilyn Morrisey
Marilyn and Patrick Morrisey
Work
December 27, 2021
