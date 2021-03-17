PULA - Joseph C.
Of Depew, March 15, 2021. Loving husband of the late Patricia (nee O'Donnell); beloved father of Suzanne (Chris) Topolski, Mark Pula, Patricia Rosenhahn, Kevin Pula, Molly (Tim) Kedron, Joseph (Deb) Pula, Timothy (Jeanette) Pula; cherished Papa of Daniel, Tara, Katie, Brandon, Jenna, Olivia, Trevor, Hailey, Graclyn, Analeis, Matthew and Brinx; great-grandpa of Milo. Joseph is the oldest of 13 children; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, March 19, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Saturday, March 20th, at 11 AM. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, face masks are required. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.