Joseph C. PULA
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
PULA - Joseph C.
Of Depew, March 15, 2021. Loving husband of the late Patricia (nee O'Donnell); beloved father of Suzanne (Chris) Topolski, Mark Pula, Patricia Rosenhahn, Kevin Pula, Molly (Tim) Kedron, Joseph (Deb) Pula, Timothy (Jeanette) Pula; cherished Papa of Daniel, Tara, Katie, Brandon, Jenna, Olivia, Trevor, Hailey, Graclyn, Analeis, Matthew and Brinx; great-grandpa of Milo. Joseph is the oldest of 13 children; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, March 19, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Saturday, March 20th, at 11 AM. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, face masks are required. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Mar
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
PULA FAMILY, YOU HAVE MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES ON YOUR FATHERS PASSING. I WORKED WITH BOTH YOUR FATHER AND MOTHER FROM DAY 1. THEY WERE BOTH WONDERFUL PEOPLE.
MARIA AND JOE CORDARO
March 19, 2021
Shannon, Mark, Trevor, Haley
March 17, 2021
Patti I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Darleen Scharmach
March 17, 2021
