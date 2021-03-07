PULLANO - Joseph A.

March 1, 2021, after a five year battle against acute myeloid leukemia. Predeceased by his loving parents, John and Patricia (Heavey) Pullano. He will be missed by his surviving siblings, Jody (William) Malesky, John (Joanne), Peggy (Robert) Carroll, James (Kelly), Jeremy (Jennifer) Pullano; his aunt, Sr. Mary Judith Heavey, SSMN; and an uncle, Martin Heavey. Proud uncle to nine nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and many more cousins and friends. Best friend and "brother" to John Szabo; also survived by his Smokey Joe's and Thomas Street Tavern family in Charlotte, NC. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. The Pullano family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Roswell Park BMT Clinic, Transplant Wing, and Dr. Sophia Balderman and Dr. Maureen Ross for their care and patience with Joe over the last five years. If desired, memorials may made to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur Memorial Fund, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, 14213. As Joe would say, "Rock On, Hunny Bunny!"







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.