FINN - Joseph R.
October 16, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda. Devoted husband of the late Joan (nee Feuerstein) Finn; loving father of Cheryl (Reinhart) Zimmermann, Colleen (late John) Marcus, Michele (Donald) Pirk, Patrick (Diane), JoAnn (Steve) Sloan and Peggy (Paul Londono) Storey; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother of Eileen (Sheldon) Webster and the late Austin, Bob (Maybelle) and Dorothy (John) Partell; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Finn and the late Elizabeth Eiseman; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, October 21, from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave.) on Thursday, October 22nd at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital (ochbuffalo.org
). Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.