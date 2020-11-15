LIPCZYNSKI - Joseph R. "Pete"
November 10, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Bernadine A. (nee Zielinski) "Bonnie"; dear father of Raymond (Lynn) Lipczynski and Cheryl (Rick) Bierma; grandfather of Melissa (John) Leonard, David Rose, Kimberly (Mike) Stehlar, Derrick Rose and Andrew (Krista) Lipczynski; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Richard (Fran) and Edward (late Joan) Lipczynski; brother-in-law of Geri (late Joseph) Golda and Richard (Patricia) Zielinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127 on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 AM. Current health restrictions will be observed. Joseph was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Online condolences offered at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.