Joseph R. ZUPO
September 23, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Stelley) Zupo; loving father of Mary T. Zupo, Joseph A. (Kara) Zupo, and Francis X. (Debra) Zupo; dear grandfather of Michael, Meagan, and Daniel Zupo; predeceased by his siblings Florence Zupo, Thomas Zupo and Clara Sciandra; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 3rd, at 12:00 PM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice at www.niagarahospice.org. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2020.
