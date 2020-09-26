ZUPO - Joseph R.
September 23, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Stelley) Zupo; loving father of Mary T. Zupo, Joseph A. (Kara) Zupo, and Francis X. (Debra) Zupo; dear grandfather of Michael, Meagan, and Daniel Zupo; predeceased by his siblings Florence Zupo, Thomas Zupo and Clara Sciandra; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 3rd, at 12:00 PM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice at www.niagarahospice.org
. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.