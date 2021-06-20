RANDAZZO - Joseph P. "Jp"
Of West Seneca, NY, June 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Katherine (Buczynskyj) Randazzo; dearest father of Joseph J. and Jackson J. Randazzo; beloved son of Joseph A. Randazzo and Patricia A. Wilson; brother of Shivonna M. Randazzo; son-in-law of John and Mary (Nykyforuk) Buczynskyj; brother-in-law of Anthony (Molly) and Michael Buczynskyj; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.