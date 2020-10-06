Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph S. AQUINO
AQUINO
AQUINO - Joseph S.
October 3, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Caruana) Aquino; devoted father of Joseph (Therese) Aquino; loving grandfather of Alyssa Aquino; son of the late Ralph and Virginia (nee Corsaro) Aquino; brother of Ralph (Sally) Aquino, Marian (Frank) Fontana and Carol (George) Moretti; brother-in-law of Geraldine (Charles) Pastor and Andrew (Mary) Caruana; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Timothy Church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.