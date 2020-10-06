AQUINO
October 3, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Caruana) Aquino; devoted father of Joseph (Therese) Aquino; loving grandfather of Alyssa Aquino; son of the late Ralph and Virginia (nee Corsaro) Aquino; brother of Ralph (Sally) Aquino, Marian (Frank) Fontana and Carol (George) Moretti; brother-in-law of Geraldine (Charles) Pastor and Andrew (Mary) Caruana; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Timothy Church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.