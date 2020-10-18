SARACENO - Joseph
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Laura (nee LaMarca) Saraceno; devoted father of Angela (Eugenio) Passalacqua and Jennifer (Scott) Hottois; adored papa of Sabrina, Marco, Eva, Celia and Elena; loving son of the late Rosario and Angelina Saraceno; dear brother of the late Rosaria (late Angelo) Gibaldi; cherished brother-in-law of Linda (Leonard) Sciolino and the late Patricia (John) Augustine; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Sunday (October 18, 2020) from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be offered on Monday (October 19, 2020) at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd. (corner of Main St.), Clarence, at 10:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or visit online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.