Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph M. SHEEHAN
ABOUT
Canisius High School
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SHEEHAN - Joseph M.
August 31, 2021. Son of the late Edward and Margaret Sheehan of Grand Island; loving partner of Elaine Martynkiewicz; devoted father to Claire and Bridget (Roman) Sheehan; dearest brother of the late Patricia (late Richard) Evans, late Timothy (Marion), Dr. Thomas (late Janet) and Brian (Sandi) Sheehan; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; previously married to Dolores Sheehan. Joe was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns. He was a graduate of Canisius High School and the University of Buffalo. Joe was the owner of Valentine's Restaurant in downtown Buffalo from 1976 to 1990. He then taught as a Culinary Arts Instructor for 25 years in the Buffalo Public Schools. The family will be present Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Foundation of WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
MY SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO COUSIN CLAIRE AND BRIDGETT, AND THE REST OF THE FAMILY. IM SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. LOVE, TANIA AND JUSTIN
Tania Kuszniaj
Family
September 7, 2021
Love, Sheila and Jerry
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results