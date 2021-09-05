SHEEHAN - Joseph M.
August 31, 2021. Son of the late Edward and Margaret Sheehan of Grand Island; loving partner of Elaine Martynkiewicz; devoted father to Claire and Bridget (Roman) Sheehan; dearest brother of the late Patricia (late Richard) Evans, late Timothy (Marion), Dr. Thomas (late Janet) and Brian (Sandi) Sheehan; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; previously married to Dolores Sheehan. Joe was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns. He was a graduate of Canisius High School and the University of Buffalo. Joe was the owner of Valentine's Restaurant in downtown Buffalo from 1976 to 1990. He then taught as a Culinary Arts Instructor for 25 years in the Buffalo Public Schools. The family will be present Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Foundation of WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.