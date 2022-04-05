Menu
Joseph SNITZER
SNITZER, Joseph - 12/7/1923 to 4/5/2006. Beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He served his country with valor (Bronze Star recipient) in WWII as part of the "greatest generation." Gone sixteen years today, but always missed and loved, and never forgotten.
With love from your family, the late HONEY; ALAN (DOTTIE, ANDY and JONNY), the late STEVE (MARIE-JEANNE, SASHA, BRENDAN, FRANKLIN, COLIN,EVELYN HONEYand STEVEN JR. and Cynthia), and SCOTT


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
