Joseph T. "Tom" SOMMER
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
SOMMER - Joseph T. "Tom"
Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Flaherty) Sommer; dearest father of Amy (Chuck) Hackmer, Thomas (Shani) and Kevin (Maria) Sommer; loving grandfather of six grandchildren; brother of Mary Paglia and Douglas (Judy) Sommer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. (Please assemble at church.) Masks are required for Funeral Home visitation and Mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Our deepest condolences to Pat and the entire family on the loss of a wonderful man, great athlete and dear friend. Tom and I played grade school basketball against each other for the city championship when he and Paul Bieron played for St Aloysius and I played for St Mary Magdalen. Then we three arrive at SJCI and together play for the championship football and basketball teams. Tom was president of our class and Paul was treasurer. In college, Tom and I played football against each other and I remember him tackling me and as we lay on the ground him saying "hi Ray!". Ginny and Tom went to UB together and he was one her dearest friends. Our friendships had long and deep connections. We pray for Pat and all the family and hope for their peace.
Ray & Ginny Paske
December 17, 2021
Pat, Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband. Due to our sicknesses at the moment we are unable to attend his services. Sincerely, Mike & Agnes
Michael & Agnes Gorny
December 17, 2021
I was a high school class mate of Tom at St. Joe's. He was a football center and line backer. One of the best ever in Western New York at his positions. He could stop an opponent's running back right in his tracks. Like hitting a brick wall. My sincere condolences to the family of a wonderful man. Harry Colburn SJCI Class of 1960
Harry Colburn
December 14, 2021
Pat and Family, My sincere sympathy on your loss. I only met Tom a few times, but he seemed like a wonderful person. My prayers are with you at this difficult time. Linda
Linda McGowan Cunningham
December 14, 2021
