Our deepest condolences to Pat and the entire family on the loss of a wonderful man, great athlete and dear friend. Tom and I played grade school basketball against each other for the city championship when he and Paul Bieron played for St Aloysius and I played for St Mary Magdalen. Then we three arrive at SJCI and together play for the championship football and basketball teams. Tom was president of our class and Paul was treasurer. In college, Tom and I played football against each other and I remember him tackling me and as we lay on the ground him saying "hi Ray!". Ginny and Tom went to UB together and he was one her dearest friends. Our friendships had long and deep connections. We pray for Pat and all the family and hope for their peace.

Ray & Ginny Paske December 17, 2021