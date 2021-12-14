SOMMER - Joseph T. "Tom"
Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Flaherty) Sommer; dearest father of Amy (Chuck) Hackmer, Thomas (Shani) and Kevin (Maria) Sommer; loving grandfather of six grandchildren; brother of Mary Paglia and Douglas (Judy) Sommer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. (Please assemble at church.) Masks are required for Funeral Home visitation and Mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.