Joseph F. STANEK
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Stanek - Joseph F.
Of Hamburg, NY, on March 15, 2022. Devoted husband of Norma (nee Persinger); beloved father of Marie (Timothy) Surdyk, Katie Stanek, and Jenny Stanek; loving grandfather of Lilly-Ann, Marley, Gavin, Alayna, Grady, and grand-dog Sir Henry; brother of Daniel (Mary) Stanek, Richard (Veronica) Stanek, and Rosemarie (Richard) Kuta; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Joe's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Norma and family. It's been some time since Roy (who has passed) and I saw Joe. Time and illness had seemed to get in the way of enjoying being with friends. Just know we liked Joe and he will be remembered. God Bless.
Deborah Ellsworth
Other
March 21, 2022
Norma my deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Carol Delmont
March 20, 2022
Stanek Family, our hearts and thoughts are with you. So sorry to hear the sad news. Such a nice guy. Take care and God Bless. Roger& Joanne Bean
Joanne Bean
Friend
March 20, 2022
