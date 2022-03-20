Stanek - Joseph F.
Of Hamburg, NY, on March 15, 2022. Devoted husband of Norma (nee Persinger); beloved father of Marie (Timothy) Surdyk, Katie Stanek, and Jenny Stanek; loving grandfather of Lilly-Ann, Marley, Gavin, Alayna, Grady, and grand-dog Sir Henry; brother of Daniel (Mary) Stanek, Richard (Veronica) Stanek, and Rosemarie (Richard) Kuta; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Joe's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.