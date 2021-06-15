Menu
Joseph Terrance STROH
1967 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
STROH - Joseph Terrance
Born on October 5th, 1967, in Buffalo NY, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2021 in Buffalo, NY at the age of 53. Devoted father to Joseph Stroh, Erik Stroh, and Kathryn Stroh; son of Nancy Lange and the late Terrance Stroh. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael Stroh, Terry Stroh, Steven Stroh, and Wayne Stroh; sister, Connie Stroh; countless nieces and nephews, and dear friends; preceded in death by his sisters, April Wagner (nee Stroh) and Dawn Stroh. Honorable Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Gridley. Lover of chess, the History Channel, the Buffalo Bills, and all things Iron Maiden. Friends may call Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 3-7 PM, where Military Honors will be held at 7 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey). Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Calling hours
3:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Jun
16
Service
7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
