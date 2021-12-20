Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph C. SYRACUSE
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
SYRACUSE - Joseph C.
Of Elma, NY, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of 60 years to Sandra (nee Sanetick) Syracuse; devoted father of Joseph III (Meg), Dr. John (Dr. Regina) and Dr. Scott (Kim) Syracuse; proud and loving Papa of Alex, Josh, Sarah, Emma, Sidney, Justine and Jacob; along with his special pet companion, Sami. Joseph is survived by brothers, Richard, Mark (Kate), Michael and his sister, Denise; brother-in-law of Robert (Nancy) Sanetick. Joseph was extremely proud of his boys, and their families. His most joy came from being Papa to his seven grandchildren. Joseph is also survived by, and loved by many relatives and friends. Joseph was a member of the US Army National Guard from 10/1959-1/1966. He reached the rank of Medical Specialist and achieved Rifle Badge, Expert (M-1). Joseph spent a long career in the grocery business. He started off as a clerk/manager with A & P Tea Co. He worked with Flickinger Foods, Scrivner Foods, Fleming Foods and Federated Foods. He was Co-Owner/Operator of two Super Duper Food stores in the late 70's. He managed corporate Jubilee Food stores, and then finally retired in 2000. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the SPCA in memory of Joe. Visitation Tuesday, 3-6 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, (716) 668-5666. Friends are invited. Condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
so sorry to hear about your loss prayers to you and your family
Marc Morford
January 4, 2022
Sympathy and Prayers to Sandy and the families of Joe. A devoted Husband, Father, and Papa, plus a good neighbor. We shall miss Joe's sense of humor and ability to tell it like it is!. God Bless you Joe and may your family find comfort and strength through their grief.
JoAnn and Norm Schaaf
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sorry to hear of Joe's passing. As a classmate at SPHS it is always sad to hear of the passing of a class member. Condolences to the family
Duane Bace
December 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Sandy, Joe, John and Scott.
Sally Prendergsst
December 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Tracy Prendergast McGowan
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results