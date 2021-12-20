SYRACUSE - Joseph C.
Of Elma, NY, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of 60 years to Sandra (nee Sanetick) Syracuse; devoted father of Joseph III (Meg), Dr. John (Dr. Regina) and Dr. Scott (Kim) Syracuse; proud and loving Papa of Alex, Josh, Sarah, Emma, Sidney, Justine and Jacob; along with his special pet companion, Sami. Joseph is survived by brothers, Richard, Mark (Kate), Michael and his sister, Denise; brother-in-law of Robert (Nancy) Sanetick. Joseph was extremely proud of his boys, and their families. His most joy came from being Papa to his seven grandchildren. Joseph is also survived by, and loved by many relatives and friends. Joseph was a member of the US Army National Guard from 10/1959-1/1966. He reached the rank of Medical Specialist and achieved Rifle Badge, Expert (M-1). Joseph spent a long career in the grocery business. He started off as a clerk/manager with A & P Tea Co. He worked with Flickinger Foods, Scrivner Foods, Fleming Foods and Federated Foods. He was Co-Owner/Operator of two Super Duper Food stores in the late 70's. He managed corporate Jubilee Food stores, and then finally retired in 2000. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
or the SPCA in memory of Joe. Visitation Tuesday, 3-6 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, (716) 668-5666. Friends are invited. Condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.