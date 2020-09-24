Menu
Joseph T. "Joe" SLOWIK
Slowik - Joseph T. "Joe"Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Judith (nee Hlat) Slowik; loving father of Mark (Judith A.) Slowik; cherished Dzia of Destiny and Rhiannon Slowik; dearest son of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Kowalczyk) Slowik; dear brother-in-law of Nicholas (Barbara) Hlat; special UJ of Cynthia (Thomas) Haller, Karen (Aaron) Wheeler, Nicol (Joseph) Foresta, Victoria and Elizabeth Haller; also survived by many other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be no prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. The family would like to thank the staff of Peregrine's Landing in Cheektowaga and for Hospice Buffalo for all of the care they extended to Joe. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
