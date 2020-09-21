Menu
Joseph Theodore CAPORALE Sr.
CAPORALE - Joseph Theodore Sr.
91, of North Tonawanda, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mr. Caporale was born in Sykesville, Pennsylvania on July 28, 1929 to Dominic and Helen (Call) Caporale. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired from Spaulding Fibre Corp. and a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Betty E. (Pilarski) Caporale. Joseph is survived by his children, James (Sylvia) Caporale, Joseph (Mary) Caporale, Jr.; brother of Theodore (Irene) Caporale, Mickey Tiscano, the late Vince, Dominic Caporale, Mary Campbell, and Dee Miller; grandfather of Melissa Mittelsteadt; great-grandfather of Mara, and James Mittelsteadt; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 64 Center Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2020.
