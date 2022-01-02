Menu
Joseph A. TILLMAN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
TILLMAN - Joseph A.
December 30, 2021 - Beloved husband of the late Geraldine L. (nee Van Ness) Tillman. Devoted father of Diane M. (Gary) Nesselbush, Nancy B. (Rudy) Heilemann and Joseph R. (Christine Kusk) Tillman. Loving grandfather of Sara (Cindy Bannon) Nesselbush, Leslie (Tam) Nesselbush-Cao, Larry (Gretchen) Hoffman IV, Sandra (Tony)
Heilemann-Wagner, Joseph R. Tillman Jr., Lily LaMatina and great-grandfather of Larry V and Lexi Hoffman and Cora and Leon Cao. Dear brother of the late Jane (Tom) Northrup, Mary Ellen (Bob) Kopp, Beatrice Miller and Edith Tillman. Brother-in-law of Joseph Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church (N. French Rd.) Wednesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
N. French Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The first picture is from August 2018, when Joe visited my dad, Rich Gasper (back right) and neighbors, in Orchard Park. The second is from December 2018, three weeks before my dad passed.
Jill Becker
Family
January 5, 2022
Jill Becker
Family
January 5, 2022
Jill Becker
Family
January 5, 2022
I am Rich Gasper´s daughter, who was Joe´s cousin. I´m sorry I was not able to come to the services but would like to express my sincere condolences. I got to know Joe when I would go with my dad to family events, and when Joe would stop by at the house, sometimes staying for dinner. My dad always enjoyed talking and joking with Joe, they were good buddies. My husband, Bruce, and I also enjoyed talking with him. He told interesting travel stories and like talking about restaurants, and was proud of his children.
Jill Becker
Family
January 5, 2022
Dear Diane, Nancy & Joey, We are so sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved Dad. Although it has been many years I still think of him and your Mom with much love. May you all find comfort in your memories at this difficult time. God Bless. Sharon & Darrell Wilcott.
Sharon & Darrell Wilcott
Friend
January 4, 2022
My Uncle, my godfather, the man who named me Linda and opened my eyes to the joys of travel. He will always loom large for me.
Linda
Family
January 2, 2022
Linda Sondheimer
January 2, 2022
