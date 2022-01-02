TILLMAN - Joseph A.
December 30, 2021 - Beloved husband of the late Geraldine L. (nee Van Ness) Tillman. Devoted father of Diane M. (Gary) Nesselbush, Nancy B. (Rudy) Heilemann and Joseph R. (Christine Kusk) Tillman. Loving grandfather of Sara (Cindy Bannon) Nesselbush, Leslie (Tam) Nesselbush-Cao, Larry (Gretchen) Hoffman IV, Sandra (Tony)
Heilemann-Wagner, Joseph R. Tillman Jr., Lily LaMatina and great-grandfather of Larry V and Lexi Hoffman and Cora and Leon Cao. Dear brother of the late Jane (Tom) Northrup, Mary Ellen (Bob) Kopp, Beatrice Miller and Edith Tillman. Brother-in-law of Joseph Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church (N. French Rd.) Wednesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
