I am Rich Gasper´s daughter, who was Joe´s cousin. I´m sorry I was not able to come to the services but would like to express my sincere condolences. I got to know Joe when I would go with my dad to family events, and when Joe would stop by at the house, sometimes staying for dinner. My dad always enjoyed talking and joking with Joe, they were good buddies. My husband, Bruce, and I also enjoyed talking with him. He told interesting travel stories and like talking about restaurants, and was proud of his children.

Jill Becker Family January 5, 2022