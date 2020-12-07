Klys - Joseph V.

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Wincenty and Elzbieta (nee Wawrzeniec) Klys; loving brother of Frances Klys, late Charlotte (late Henry Jakubowski and late Edmund Wojdyla) and the late Chester Klys; dearest uncle of Ronald Jakubowski and the late Donald Wojdyla; also survived by his loyal four legged companions Nikki and Amber. There will be no visitation and burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.