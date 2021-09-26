VALVO - Joseph R. Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose E. (nee Miller) Valvo; dearest father of Teresa (David) Melonson, Joseph Jr. (Shirley), Richard (Lisa) Valvo and Jeannine (Scott) Haak; loving grandfather of Steffanie (Jeremy) Williams, Katie (Andy) Snios, David (Tonya) Melonson, Kristina, Tiffany, Anthony (Gloria) Valvo, Miles Valvo, Jacquelyn (Zach) Auer, Dylan and Ryan Haak; cherished great-grandfather of ten; brother of Rosalie (Tom) Armitage, late Salvatore Valvo and late Jane (late Sal) Tornabene. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday at 10 AM from St. Vincent de Paul Church, Seneca and Rice Rds., Elma. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.