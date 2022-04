VALVO - Joseph R. Sr.Of Lancaster, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose E. (nee Miller) Valvo; dearest father of Teresa (David) Melonson, Joseph Jr. (Shirley), Richard (Lisa) Valvo and Jeannine (Scott) Haak; loving grandfather of Steffanie (Jeremy) Williams, Katie (Andy) Snios, David (Tonya) Melonson, Kristina, Tiffany, Anthony (Gloria) Valvo, Miles Valvo, Jacquelyn (Zach) Auer, Dylan and Ryan Haak; cherished great-grandfather of ten; brother of Rosalie (Tom) Armitage, late Salvatore Valvo and late Jane (late Sal) Tornabene. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday at 10 AM from St. Vincent de Paul Church, Seneca and Rice Rds., Elma. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com