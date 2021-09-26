Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph R. VALVO Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
VALVO - Joseph R. Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose E. (nee Miller) Valvo; dearest father of Teresa (David) Melonson, Joseph Jr. (Shirley), Richard (Lisa) Valvo and Jeannine (Scott) Haak; loving grandfather of Steffanie (Jeremy) Williams, Katie (Andy) Snios, David (Tonya) Melonson, Kristina, Tiffany, Anthony (Gloria) Valvo, Miles Valvo, Jacquelyn (Zach) Auer, Dylan and Ryan Haak; cherished great-grandfather of ten; brother of Rosalie (Tom) Armitage, late Salvatore Valvo and late Jane (late Sal) Tornabene. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday at 10 AM from St. Vincent de Paul Church, Seneca and Rice Rds., Elma. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul RC Church
6441 Seneca Street, Springbrook, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.