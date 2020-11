BARKE - Joseph W.October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne G. Barke (nee Geroux); loving father of Kara J. (Matthew Rice) Barke and the late Kevin M. Barke; dear grandfather of Zachary Ryan Barke; dearest brother of William (Vicki) Barke; uncle of Amber Barke. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Prayers will be offered Wednesday 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church at 9:30 AM. Joseph was a basketball and football official with the W.N.Y. IAABO Board 53 and NYS Association of Certified Football Officials W.N.Y. Chapter. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com