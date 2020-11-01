BARKE - Joseph W.
October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne G. Barke (nee Geroux); loving father of Kara J. (Matthew Rice) Barke and the late Kevin M. Barke; dear grandfather of Zachary Ryan Barke; dearest brother of William (Vicki) Barke; uncle of Amber Barke. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Prayers will be offered Wednesday 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church at 9:30 AM. Joseph was a basketball and football official with the W.N.Y. IAABO Board 53 and NYS Association of Certified Football Officials W.N.Y. Chapter. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.