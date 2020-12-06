Menu
Buffalo News
Joseph W. LOVAS
LOVAS - Joseph W.
December 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Rockhill) Lovas; devoted father of Rochelle (William) Sautter and the late Michael J. Lovas; loving grandfather of Billy, Joey and Kaylin; dear son of the late Joseph and Alberta (nee O'Heir) Lovas; brother of Diane Edel, Susan (late John) Bonner and the late Sandra Martin; brother-in-law of Roger Martin. No prior visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
