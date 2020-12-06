LOVAS - Joseph W.
December 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Rockhill) Lovas; devoted father of Rochelle (William) Sautter and the late Michael J. Lovas; loving grandfather of Billy, Joey and Kaylin; dear son of the late Joseph and Alberta (nee O'Heir) Lovas; brother of Diane Edel, Susan (late John) Bonner and the late Sandra Martin; brother-in-law of Roger Martin. No prior visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.