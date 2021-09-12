WACKOWSKI - Joseph J.
September 5, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of Theodore and Elizabeth Wackowski; father of Joseph (Kyle), Raymond and Jacquelyn Wackowski; brother of James (Amanda) and Jeffrey; uncle of Jeffrey, Jr., James, Jr., Jenna, Katie and Carson. Joseph was an avid Yankees fan amongst all other sports. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 5. Funeral Services private. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.