Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. WACKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WACKOWSKI - Joseph J.
September 5, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of Theodore and Elizabeth Wackowski; father of Joseph (Kyle), Raymond and Jacquelyn Wackowski; brother of James (Amanda) and Jeffrey; uncle of Jeffrey, Jr., James, Jr., Jenna, Katie and Carson. Joseph was an avid Yankees fan amongst all other sports. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 5. Funeral Services private. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.