WEBBER - Joseph
Age 99, on September 18, 2020. Born on August 12, 1921, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Collins) Weber. Joseph is survived by his fiancé, Nancy Baumreich; sons, Randall 'Ran' Webber, William Webber and Joseph (Carina) Webber; granddaughters, Danielle and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Marley, Jacob, Abigail, Kieran and Deklan and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and spouse, Florence S. (Pearl) Webber, who passed away on March 26, 2006, he was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Bettis and siblings, James, Vera and Delores. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY (716-297-9007). Joseph's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street and Independence Avenue, with Rev. Stewart Lindsay, O.S.F.S. serving as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Elderwood at Grand Island. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and memories on Joseph's tribute page at GOODLANDERCARES.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.