WEBER - Joseph Jr.
April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Joan M. (nee Hark) Weber; loving father of James (Jean), Linda Weber, John (Maureen) and Joe (Paula) Weber III; cherished grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Edith (Richard) Dixon; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:45 AM. Joe was a member of the American Foundrymen's Society. If memorials desired, they may be made in Joe's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Alliance Fund. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.