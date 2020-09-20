Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph WEBER Jr.
WEBER - Joseph Jr.
April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Joan M. (nee Hark) Weber; loving father of James (Jean), Linda Weber, John (Maureen) and Joe (Paula) Weber III; cherished grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Edith (Richard) Dixon; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:45 AM. Joe was a member of the American Foundrymen's Society. If memorials desired, they may be made in Joe's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Alliance Fund. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.