WHITTAKER - Joseph M.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 12, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 11 AM-12 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at St. Matthews Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.