Joseph M. WOJCIK
WOJCIK - Joseph M.
June 20, 2021, of Lackawanna. Beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Vranjes); dear father of Patti (Michael) Antecki, JoAnn (Paul) Panek, Joseph (Cheryl), and Thomas (Huijun) Wojcik; loving grandfather of Michael, Richard, Julie, AmyJo, SamanthaJo, and CaseyJo; great-grandfather of Noelle. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church, Electric Ave. at Warsaw St., Lackawanna, Friday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Joe was a WWII Naval Veteran and was a member of the Lackawanna Auxiliary Police. Arrangements by Pacer Funeral Home, Inc. (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel). Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Queen of Angels Church
Electric Ave. at Warsaw St., Lackawanna, NY
