ZBYTEK - Joseph M.
Entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathy A. (nee Krebs); devoted father of Samantha (Matthew) Brown, Joseph (Cassie), Jenna, Jillian and Leah Zbytek; soon-to-be-grandfather of a sweet baby girl; loving son of Kim (nee Wujek) and the late Joseph Zbytek; dear brother of Paul (Donna) Zbytek and Rich (Deanna) and Jim Wujek; Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.