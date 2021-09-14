Menu
Joseph M. ZBYTEK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
ZBYTEK - Joseph M.
Entered into rest September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathy A. (nee Krebs); devoted father of Samantha (Matthew) Brown, Joseph (Cassie), Jenna, Jillian and Leah Zbytek; soon-to-be-grandfather of a sweet baby girl; loving son of Kim (nee Wujek) and the late Joseph Zbytek; dear brother of Paul (Donna) Zbytek and Rich (Deanna) and Jim Wujek; Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jill and family , So very sorry for your loss. May your beloved Father Rest in Peace and may the Peace of the Lord be with you and all your fathers loved ones .
Richard J Wohlfeil
September 14, 2021
Joe was a great guy! Lots of fun and very sweet! RIP and make the angels laugh.
Sue and Pete Zielinski
September 14, 2021
